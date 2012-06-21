June 21 Major airlines struggling to maintain
profits in the face of stiff competition and rising fuel bills
are increasingly looking at sales of non-ticket extras as a way
to boost earnings without harming their reputations or
alienating customers.
Low-cost pioneers such as U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines
and Irish group Ryanair, have been cashing in on
such alternative or ancillary revenues since their advent,
pushing sales of everything from teddy bears to train tickets,
bacon sandwiches to baggage charges.
Now traditional airlines are taking a cue from their
no-frills rivals and looking to charge for services that do not
need hefty infrastructure investment or that are contracted out.
Telecommunications, for example, is seen as a prime source
of additional revenue as technology advances, with aviation
consultancy Ascend expecting more traditional carriers to start
charging passengers for wireless and internet-related services.
"My prediction would be that three to four years from now
practically every commercial airline, with the exception maybe
of some very old aircraft, will have (wireless) connectivity
installed in their aircraft," said Stephan Egli, chief
commercial officer of Geneva-based OnAir.
"The passengers like it, use it and want it."
Carriers such as IAG's British Airways, already
charge extra for services such as hotels, car rental and day
trip bookings, currency exchange and travel insurance as well as
for font row seats and seats with more leg room by the emergency
exit.
As competition and cost pressures increase, these and other
legacy airlines are on the lookout for even more ways to boost
earnings - aside from adding fuel surcharges to ticket prices -
but they do not always find it as easy to start charging for
services as their no-frills rivals.
"Because of the brand positioning, there's a definite
advantage for newer carriers who can say 'we've always done it
like this' whereas older ones have a problem in terms of brand
image - there's a Ryanair lottery - you wouldn't find Singapore
Airlines having a scratchcard lottery on board," said
Ascend's chief economist Peter Morris.
"But as communications and connectivity improve there are
elements that will be chargeable."
In Europe, Air France-KLM and Lufthansa
are among airlines that recently reported results battered by
higher fuel costs, and the industry is braced for a worsening
euro zone debt crisis to wipe out the benefit of now lower oil
prices.
Ryanair - Europe's biggest budget airline and one of the
pioneers of ancillary revenues - now generates around a fifth of
its total revenues from optional extras such as food, drink,
duty-free products and in-flight lottery scratchcards, while
internet-related revenues also help.
Ancillary revenue outpaced traffic growth, rising 11 percent
to 886 million euros ($1.1 billion)in the year to the end of
March.
"The low-cost (airline) philosophy is unbundling, where they
strip the product down to its raw state and if you want
something beyond that you have to pay," said Davy's Furlong.
British budget airlines easyJet saw ancillary
revenues rise 13 percent in its last full year, helped by
'speedy boarding', the extra charge that passengers can pay to
get ahead of the rush for unreserved seats.
EasyJet's ancillary revenues have remained steady at around
a quarter of the carrier's total revenues over the last three
years.
A recent Amadeus and IdeaWorks report estimates traditional
airlines generate between 5 and 10 percent of their total sales
from ancillary revenues. The report said this would "grow
significantly" as legacy carriers become more innovative in
their introduction of new revenue sources.
While the extra fees boost airlines' profit margins and
stimulate demand by making fares seem cheaper, the initiatives
do not always go down well with travellers.
EasyJet's recent push to increase credit card charges for
flight bookings has been unpopular, as was U.S. airline
JetBlue's move to charge for pillows.
Stefan, 32, flying from London Heathrow to Boston with
American Airlines on Saturday, said he had been hit with
unexpected charges on budget airlines before and preferred the
pricing clarity of legacy carriers.
"It was unexpected and annoying. On low-cost airlines it
makes a difference that you don't know the hidden costs. They
advertise the flights at 10 euros but in the end it costs 100
euros. It makes me want to use Lufthansa or something classic,"
he said.
