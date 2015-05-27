(Adds comments from U.S. airline group and Lufthansa,

By Jeffrey Dastin and David Morgan
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 27 A panel of experts
from government and industry will review how the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration monitors the mental health of commercial
pilots and will make recommendations within six months, the
agency said Wednesday.
Formation of the Pilot Fitness Aviation Rulemaking Committee
was announced two months after a Germanwings flight crashed in
the French Alps. Allegations that a co-pilot deliberately
crashed the plane have prompted regulatory scrutiny of pilot
screening procedures.
The committee of U.S. and international experts will examine
methods used to evaluate pilots' emotional health as well as the
barriers to reporting any issues, the FAA said. It said the
panel's meetings will not be open to the public.
Based on the group's recommendations, the FAA could consider
changes to testing procedures, aircraft design, pilot training
and other areas.
Airlines for America, the Washington-based trade group that
represents U.S. carriers, said one of its members will co-chair
the committee.
Airlines for America "is looking forward to working with FAA
and the aviation community on ways we can continue to build on
our strong safety standards," spokeswoman Melanie Hinton said in
a statement.
The FAA said U.S. pilots already undergo robust medical
screening but that the Germanwings disaster and the
disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in March 2014
prompted the regulator to take a new look at pilot fitness.
Current U.S. regulations require pilots operating scheduled
flights to have a physical examination yearly, or every six
months if a captain is 40 or older. Each pilot must also
complete an FAA medical application form that inquires about
mental disorders.
The tests are performed by Aviation Medical Examiners who
ask about the psychological condition of pilots, "and the AME
can defer any examination when he or she believes additional
psychological testing may be indicated," the FAA has said.
Pilots face fines of up to $250,000 if they are found to
have falsified information, it said.
Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which owns Germanwings,
"highly welcomes efforts that serve to further increase
international aviation safety and will fully support these
efforts," spokeswoman Claudia Lange said in a statement.
The European Commission has asked the European Aviation
Safety Agency to assess a report on the causes of the
Germanwings jet crash. European rules may then be updated.
According to preliminary findings from that report, the
accused Germanwings co-pilot had rehearsed the maneuver to crash
the plane.
