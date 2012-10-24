COPENHAGEN Oct 24 Scandinavian airline SAS will ask employees to take pay cuts of between 15 and 25 percent as part of a plan to slash costs and return to profit, a Danish newspaper said on Wednesday.

Years of belt-tightening have failed to turn around loss-making SAS, struggling against overcapacity in the sector, no-frills rivals like Ryanair and, more recently, surging fuel costs and the global downturn.

Citing unnamed sources, daily Berlingske said the latest package of measures would hit all staff in Scandinavia and could include restructuring and the sale of assets.

SAS has said previously it is looking at ways to continue to cut costs after the completion of its latest plan, 4Excellence, next year. "We haven't anything to say because no decisions have been taken," Elisabeth Manzi, director of media relations at SAS, said.

"We are turning over all the stones, we are looking at all possibilities."

SAS Made a profit of 371 million Swedish crowns ($56 million) in the second quarter, but would not say whether it expected to be in the black for the full year.

The airline has not made a full-year profit since 2007 and has had to raise new capital from its owners, including the Swedish, Danish and Norwegian states, twice in recent years.