* Aircraft makers adds more rows and extra seats abreast
* Reduced leg room triggering more air rage
* Seat makers try to distract with hi-tech extras
(Adds comment on risk from Allegiant)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, April 16 Airlines are packing ever more
seats into economy class to protect profit margins from falling
ticket prices, prompting concerns over health and safety from
travellers and crew.
Slim-line designs, extra emergency exits and creative
placing of galleys and toilets are all playing their part in the
great seat squeeze, say industry watchers.
"If you're a dog, you have very specific rules, but if
you're a human being there are no specific rules as to what is
humane," Charlie Leocha, the head of consumer group Travelers
United, told a U.S. government advisory committee examining the
issue in Washington D.C. this week.
Seat pitch, the distance from one seat to the same spot on
the one in front or behind, has shrunk to as little as 28 inches
on some flights, against the more common 31 or 32 inches for
economy, according to seat makers.
Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus are
increasing the number of places that can be squeezed in per row.
Making things even tighter for passengers, airlines have got
better at managing ticket sales and filling planes, meaning the
middle seat is rarely left free.
The economic factors are clear. Average ticket prices are
expected to fall by 5 percent this year, according to industry
body IATA, while airlines are expected to make a their best net
profit margin in five years, albeit at just 3.2 percent.
But the health and safety impacts are still being debated.
AIR RAGE
The lack of space has triggered more outbreaks of air rage,
Julie Frederick from the Association of Professional Flight
Attendants told the Washington D.C. hearing of the Advisory
Committee for Aviation Consumer Protections.
Several flights had to divert after passengers got into
fights over reclining seats and lack of leg room last year.
It was also making it harder for crew to treat anyone
needing medical help, Frederick added.
The number of passengers a type of aircraft is allowed to
carry is mainly defined by how quickly people can exit in an
emergency, hence the extra exits.
Keith Hansen, director of facilities at low-cost carrier
Allegiant, told the hearing he did not think higher
seat density was increasing risks in the event of an evacuation.
"We don't believe there's any increased safety risk
whatsoever in an emergency evacuation ... These aircraft are all
approved and certified by the FAA," he said.
Some low-cost airlines such as Ryanair, Spirit
and Allegiant have already found one way round the
reclining seat problem -- the fixed shell of their non-reclining
seats also makes them cheaper to construct.
Zodiac and other seat makers have tried bringing
in compensations for economy passengers, extras from tablet
holders to in-seat power were on show at this week's Aircraft
Interiors Expo in Hamburg.
Germany's Recaro showed economy seats with foot rests,
in-seat USB and power outlets, a mouldable head-rest, a 13.3
inch Panasonic monitor and mood lighting.
Panasonic Avionics has worked with seat maker B/E Aerospace
on a new economy class seat called Jazz that includes a
discreet 'do not disturb' light, inductive charging for devices
and an HDMI slot.
"Economy seats are on a downward trend, but airlines are
adding in perks to make you forget more quickly just how
squeezed in you are," said Jason Rabinowitz, data research
manager at Routehappy, which rates flight cabins.
"The more seats are shrinking, the more technology they're
packing in," Rabinowitz added. "The jury is still out as to
whether passengers will forget though."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jane Merriman)