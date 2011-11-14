* Oil prices fall

* Analyst cites concern for AMR

Nov 14 Shares of many U.S. airlines moved higher on Monday as oil prices fell, driving the Arca Airline index .XAL up 1.1 percent.

"Oil prices were up big-time on Thursday; airlines got hit. Friday was just the opposite... Looking at oil prices right now, they are down," said Ray Neidl, a senior aerospace specialist with Maxim Group.

Fuel typically accounts for about one-third of airlines' costs. Oil fell on Monday on continued concerns about Europe's economy [ID:nL3E7ME097], and U.S. crude CLc1 was off 79 cents at $98.20 a barrel.

High fuel prices have eaten into profits this year and forced airlines to cut service to pare costs. Last week, for example, Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) said its AirTran unit would halt operations at several U.S. airports next year, citing pressure from fuel prices [ID:nN1E7AC07Q].

Neidl initiated coverage on major airlines on Monday, assigning "buy" ratings to Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), US Airways Group LCC.N and industry leader United Continental Holdings (UAL.N). Delta and United Continental were up 3 percent or more in morning trading, while US Airways rose 2.4 percent.

He began coverage of American Airlines parent AMR Corp AMR.N with a "hold" rating, saying high labor costs put it at a disadvantage to rivals as competition for corporate contracts heats up. AMR shares slumped 2.2 percent to $2.20. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Dave Zimmerman)