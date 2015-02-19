DUBAI Feb 19 Emirates, the
Dubai-based airline, has hired banks to help it arrange a sukuk
of up to $1 billion, according to five sources familiar with the
matter.
Two of the sources said the deal could close by the end of
the first quarter.
The issue will be backed by UK Export Finance, the sources
said, the first time that Britain's export credit agency has
guaranteed an Islamic bond issue.
The transaction is likely to be worth up to $1 billion,
according to three of the sources, with one adding that the
lifespan would be between five and ten years.
Eight banks are arranging the transaction, according to two
of the sources: HSBC, Citigroup, JP Morgan
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Dubai Islamic
Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD
and Standard Chartered.
Spokeswomen for Emirates and UK Export Finance declined to
comment.
