May 18 Summer travel on U.S. airlines is
expected to reach an all-time high this year on the wings of a
strong U.S. economy, Washington-based trade group Airlines for
America said on Monday.
The group estimates that about 222 million passengers will
fly on U.S. airlines from June through August, up 4.5 percent
from the same time last year.
U.S. carriers are increasing the number of seats available
for booking by 4.6 percent to accommodate the demand, the group
said.
"The continued rise in U.S. consumer sentiment and
employment is leading to more people traveling more often," the
group's Chief Economist John Heimlich said in a statement.
The top three nonstop international destinations from the
United States are Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, the
group said.
Strong U.S. domestic demand is poised to benefit American
Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc
, Delta Air Lines Inc and others, while the lower
cost of fuel - airlines' largest variable expense - is adding
hundreds of millions of dollars to their bottom lines.
