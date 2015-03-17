WASHINGTON, March 17 Lufthansa would
be open to new airline partnerships but only if they were
profitable, the German carrier's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr
said on Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of an aviation
summit in Washington, he said that for a partnership to be of
interest it had to make money and please both sides.
Analysts have suggested Lufthansa should seek closer ties
with Emirates, especially given its main European rivals IAG
and Air France have cooperation deals with
Qatar Airways and Etihad.
Spohr said, though, that Lufthansa was not looking at any
passenger agreements with Emirates Airline.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)