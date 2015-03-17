By Jeffrey Dastin
WASHINGTON, March 17 Top executives of U.S.
airlines and their Middle East competitors clashed in Washington
on Tuesday over whether "open skies" deals are fair, and each
side ramped up efforts to sway U.S. regulators at a high-profile
forum.
U.S. carriers say the Gulf airlines benefit unfairly from
more than $40 billion in government subsidies that have allowed
them to drive down prices and begin pushing U.S. airlines out of
key markets. Executives are expected to air their concerns at a
conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways and Etihad
Airways have denied receiving improper subsidies, saying U.S.
airlines have lost market share in part because of inferior
service.
Delta, United, and American have called on the Obama
administration to address whether to renegotiate open skies
agreements with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
The Obama administration has said it takes competition
concerns of the U.S. airlines seriously, but remains "committed
to the open skies policy" which it says has helped travelers,
the U.S. aviation industry and the U.S. economy.
On Tuesday, U.S. House Committee on Transportation and
Infrastructure Chairman Bill Shuster told reporters the panel
has asked the administration to look into the subsidy
allegations, which he said appear valid.
"They're state-owned companies, and they're getting what we
believe are infusions of cash, which is not fair," Shuster said.
According to prepared remarks reviewed by reporters,
American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker plans to tell the
conference that subsidies for the Gulf airlines "distort the
competitive marketplace," and unless something is done, U.S.
airlines, the U.S. economy, and U.S. jobs will pay a very
expensive price."
Etihad CEO James Hogan delivered a spirited defense of his
company, saying the government of Abu Dhabi did provide startup
capital and loans, but did so as a rational shareholder, and is
expecting and getting returns on its investments.
"I don't apologize for anything," Hogan told attendees at a
conference sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
"Shareholder loans and equity? That's business."
U.S. airlines complain that the Gulf airlines are taking
away passengers and putting U.S. jobs at risk. Hogan said his
airline has helped the United States by buying 787 Dreamliners
from Chicago-based Boeing Co., delivering 180,000 passengers a
year to the three U.S. airlines that have lodged complaints with
the U.S. government and supporting travel to six U.S. cities.
As for whether the Gulf airlines are violating the open
skies agreements, "that's an issue for the two governments to
discuss," Hogan said.
Captain Rick Dominguez of the Air Line Pilots Association,
which backs the U.S. carriers' complaint, disputed Hogan's
contention that government aid to his company was a loan rather
than a subsidy.
"When you have a loan that has no repayment schedule, and
later years is actually forgiven, was it ever a loan?" Dominguez
asked.
Last week, the European Commission said it will address
French and German complaints about alleged subsidies later this
year when it proposes a commercial aviation agreement with the
Gulf region.
Lufthansa Group Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said
at the Chamber event that bilateral agreements with Qatar and
the United Arab Emirates "must be reviewed and must be
renegotiated."
