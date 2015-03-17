WASHINGTON, March 17 The U.S. House Committee on
Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Bill Shuster told a
small group of reporters on Tuesday that allegations that Gulf
airlines have received state subsidies contrary to U.S. Open
Skies policy appear valid.
"They're state-owned companies, and they're getting what we
believe are infusions of cash, which is not fair," Shuster said,
adding that the committee has discussed the allegations with the
U.S. Department of Transportation and have asked the regulator
to look into them further.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Washington; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)