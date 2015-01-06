Jan 5 American Airlines and Hawaiian
Airlines formally launched bids Monday to wrest control
of a key slot in Tokyo's Haneda Airport from Delta Air Lines
as part of a fight among the carriers to stake out a
greater presence in Asia.
The two airlines have lobbied the U.S. Department of
Transportation for months to rescind Delta's right to land at
the airport in one of four daily times, or slots, allotted to
U.S. carriers by an international agreement between the United
States and Japan. Last month, the regulator agreed to review the
situation, specifying Jan. 5 as the deadline for carriers to bid
formally for the slot.
Monday's applications by American and Hawaiian reflect the
larger battle taking place for service to Asia. If either wins
the slot, competition would increase over U.S. travelers to the
region, where Delta and United Airlines are currently
the leading U.S. carriers.
American and Hawaiian allege that the incumbent, which won
the right to fly from Seattle to Haneda in 2013, has underused
the slot, planning limited winter service barely enough to
prevent the slot from reverting to the regulator.
They say they would serve Haneda more frequently than Delta
and give U.S. travelers more options, with American vying to fly
from Los Angeles and Hawaiian petitioning to fly from Kona
International Airport in Hawaii.
Delta earlier responded to the campaign by asking the
Department of Transportation on Dec. 22 to drop its review. The
petition said Delta is in "full compliance" with the conditions
of the slot order, adding that the regulator gave it the slot
"indefinitely" under those terms without specifying that it
could revoke the grant if it so chose.
In a testimony included with American's application, its
Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Nocella wrote, "Addressing the
lack of any American service at all to Haneda is critical to
American's Asia presence, enhancing our network to be
competitive with United and Delta, and giving the traveling
public meaningful choices."
"Gaining access to Haneda heads the list of American's top
international priorities," he added.
The other three slots to Haneda, which is closer to Tokyo
but has less foreign traffic than Narita International Airport,
are operated by United Airlines from San Francisco, Hawaiian
from Honolulu and Delta from Los Angeles.
Hawaiian said in a Monday release that its Honolulu service
has been "by far the most ... successful" of these routes and
added that Kona is a top destination for Japanese travelers.
It was not immediately clear by which date the Department of
Transportation intends to issue its decision.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York)