By Lauren Young
NEW YORK, March 3 Winter has not been kind to
airline travelers. Since Dec. 21, more than 74,825 U.S. flights
have been canceled and another 285,889 delayed in the United
States, according to FlightAware.com, which tracks flights.
I was one of those unlucky travelers.
During the Presidents Day weekend, I was set to go to Los
Angeles from New York with my 9-year-old son. The day before our
flight, New York City encountered a large snowstorm, but when we
woke up to start our trip, the sun was shining and the roads and
runways were clear.
Before we left for the airport, United's handy
iPhone app indicated everything was fine, but shortly after we
arrived at the airport, a "Canceled" message popped up on the
departures board. An email from United followed: I was
automatically put on a flight three days later, my 9-year-old
son was rebooked a day after that.
Since that arrangement wasn't going to work, I jumped on the
gate line and simultaneously dialed United's customer service
number - which had a 60-minute wait. I also tried getting the
airline's attention via Twitter. My goal: To get us to
California sooner and definitely on the same plane.
Ultimately, it took three days before we reached sunny,
snow-free LA. And just as we landed, after having missed a day
at Universal Studios, my boyfriend and his boys were waiting on
the tarmac across the airport about to head home.
Should I have taken a different approach? I spoke to several
travel experts to get advice on what to do if your flight is
delayed or canceled.
TALK TO A HUMAN BEING
When a major event hits, like a stock market correction in
the financial world, many companies add staff. But union rules
and other technicalities mean that airlines don't have as much
flexibility if travel havoc strikes, explains Seth Kaplan, an
analyst at Airline Weekly, an industry publication.
To cut through the long wait times on customer service
numbers, friends in the know say to hint that you're calling to
book a first-class, international flight. (Not that I suggest
lying. Just passing along the tip.)
When you finally reach someone, be sure to let them know if
you have any flexibility in your travel plans. Heading to
Washington, D.C.? Would a flight to Richmond or Baltimore be
better than no flight at all?
Hindsight is 20/20. I wish I had gone to the airport's main
United desk, which is fully staffed, to speak with a
representative sooner, instead of waiting at the gate.
CHANGE YOUR FLIGHT PLAN
Avoid the after-the-fact scramble by changing your flight as
soon as a weather emergency pops up. When airlines issue travel
advisories, they want you to rearrange your plans, says Jason
Cochran, editor-in-chief of the travel website Frommers.com.
"It is easier for them if passengers get out of the way" of
a storm, Cochran notes.
That's what my boyfriend did. He rebooked a flight to Los
Angeles a day before the snow storm hit for no extra charge.
Keep in mind that once a travel advisory is issued, you have
to act fast, particularly if you are flying on a peak travel
day.
Another option: Fly standby, although that can be tricky if
you have kids in tow or when lots of people are scrambling.
DON'T RELY ON TWITTER
Back in the caveman days of social media, airlines were
quick to respond to consumers via Twitter. No longer.
"It's the illusion of customer service," Cochran says. "It
just makes you feel heard."
Dori Fern, an editorial consultant in New York City, got
stuck in New Orleans in late February with two teenagers. And,
since it was Mardi Gras, just a handful of pricey hotel rooms
could be found. She took to Twitter after she was unable to get
any information or help from Delta's customer service
via phone.
The airline ultimately gave each of them $50 travel
vouchers, but that was less than Fern paid out of pocket. (Delta
didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.)
COMPLAIN
If you don't like the service you have received, file a
complaint with your airline. "It's certainly worth asking for
something," Kaplan says.
Sometimes you don't even need to speak up.
My colleague Tonia Ciccone returned from the Dominican
Republic in late February, and her Jet Blue flight back
to New York was delayed. Once they finally boarded, the plane
didn't have working televisions.
Ciccone had a nice surprise in her inbox the following
Monday: $700 in travel credits.
Guess what? They've already booked a trip to New Orleans
during JazzFest. "How awesome is that?" she says.
ENJOY WHAT YOU GET
As for my trip? I still don't understand why it took three
very frigid days to get to my final destination. My flight was
canceled because the inbound flight crew got delayed, according
to United spokesman Charles Hobart.
"We would've liked to have gotten you to your destination
sooner, but we, along with all major carriers, were affected by
the severe weather in the region," Hobart says.
It turned out okay because we had a great vacation. And by
the time we returned home, most of the snow had melted and it
was 50 degrees Fahrenheit outside.