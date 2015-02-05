Feb 5 Chief executives of the three largest U.S.
airlines said they want the U.S. government to modify or
terminate air treaties with two Perisan Gulf nations, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
Chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc,
United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc
said in a joint interview that three state-owned Gulf
airlines receive subsidies under open skies treaties that have
helped them fly and set rates freely in the United States, the
Journal reported.
According to the U.S. Department of State, open skies
treaties provide "maximum operational flexibility for airline
alliances." (1.usa.gov/YMQlQt)
The executives also said that Emirates Airline,
Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have received $42.3 billion in
subsidies since 2004, the Journal reported on Thursday. (on.wsj.com/1DDfDzd)
The U.S. airlines cited in the report as well as Emirates,
Etihad and Qatar were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)