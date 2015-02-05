(Adds Emirates Airline's response)
Feb 5 Chief executives of the three largest U.S.
airlines said they want the U.S. government to modify or
terminate air treaties with two Persian Gulf nations, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
In a joint interview, the CEOs of American Airlines Group
Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta
Air Lines Inc said subsidies and government policies for
three carriers from the region were distorting global air
transportation.
The executives said these airlines receive subsidies under
open-skies treaties that have helped them fly and set rates
freely in the United States, the Journal reported.
According to the U.S. Department of State, open-skies
treaties provide "maximum operational flexibility for airline
alliances." (1.usa.gov/YMQlQt)
The executives also said that Emirates Airline,
Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have received $42.3 billion in
subsidies since 2004, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1DDfDzd)
Emirates President Tim Clark said the airline had never
received financial subsidies or bail-outs.
Clark said the company had received a start-up capital of
$10 million in 1985 and infrastructure investment of $88 million
for two Boeing 727 aircraft and a training building.
"This investment has been more than repaid by dividend
payments to the government of Dubai," Emirates President Tim
Clark said in an email to Reuters.
The three U.S. airlines cited in the report as well as
Etihad and Qatar Airways were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)