BERLIN, July 22 Turkish Airlines is considering starting flights with its low-cost unit AnadoluJet to Germany, France and Britain, although no decision has yet been taken, the carrier's chief executive told a German paper.

Next summer is being considered as a possible time for AnadoluJet to start flights to Germany, Turkish Airlines CEO Temil Kotil was quoted as saying by German daily Handelsblatt in an advance copy of a story to be published on Thursday.

"The tickets are on average 30 to 40 percent cheaper than Turkish Airlines flights," Kotil told the paper.

AnadoluJet was founded in 2008 and has 31 planes, according to its website, and flies domestic routes within Turkey. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)