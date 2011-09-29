* United pilots lose in bid to slow airline integration
Sept 29 Pilots at United Airlines lost on
Thursday in their bid to postpone the integration of flight
operations with Continental Airlines, an essential step to
completing the 2010 merger of the two carriers.
U.S. District Judge Sterling Johnson denied the request by
the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the union representing
United's pilots. Johnson said ALPA had failed to prove its
claim that implementation of revised flight operation
procedures on Friday would pose safety hazards.
The pilots' argument that the training shortfall would
endanger the public was "too speculative" to justify pushing
back the deadline, Johnson said in an eight-page ruling.
United bought Continental last year in a $3.17 billion
all-stock deal to form United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N),
the world's largest airline company. The two airlines continue
to operate separately while they integrate operations.
ALPA this week asked the court for a stay of Friday's
deadline to complete the next phase of training and begin new
procedures. United and Continental planned to begin operating
flights under a unified set of procedures, as the merged
company seeks approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration for a single operation certificate as soon as
November.
The union said most of the training changes involve United
pilots, who are adopting many of Continental's cockpit
procedures. ALPA said its members lack proper training in the
company's new procedures.
"We'll continue to proceed with our training procedures,
which are widely used within the industry," United Continental
spokeswoman Megan McCarthy said in an e-mailed statement. "The
safety of our employees and customers is our highest
priority."
United said on Monday that the suit was without merit and
called it a shameful attempt to influence negotiations on a
joint contract between United and Continental pilots.
United's ALPA chairman, Wendy Morse, said in a statement
that she was disappointed with the ruling.
"We call on the company to once again delay the September
30 deadline in good faith, and work with the Air Line Pilots
Association in establishing realistic, workable training for
the United pilots to complete this training that is associated
with the company's quest for a single operating certificate,"
Morse said.
The case is Air Line Pilots Association v. United Airlines
Inc., in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
New York, no. 11-4661.
United Continental Shares were down 2.4 percent at $20.26
in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
