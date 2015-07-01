(Adds details on investigation, industry responses, background,
bylines)
By Jeffrey Dastin and Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, July 1 The U.S. Department
of Justice said on Wednesday it is investigating whether U.S.
airlines worked together illegally to keep airfares high by
signaling plans to limit flights.
The Justice Department wrote to major U.S. air carriers
demanding that they detail decisions to limit the number of
seats they offer, and what they've said about those plans to
investors, securities analysts and the public.
Airlines contacted have been asked to provide "available
seat miles on a regional and system wide basis" back to January
2010 and a raft of other data.
The top four U.S. carriers American Airlines Group Inc
, Delta Air Lines Inc , United Continental
Holdings Inc and Southwest Airlines Co control
some 80 percent of the domestic air travel market.
The four confirmed receipt of the regulator's letter and
said they are cooperating fully with the investigation. News of
the probe sent the Dow Jones U.S. airlines index down
2 percent.
Shares of the U.S. carriers have gyrated in recent weeks as
investors questioned whether they were planning to add capacity
at a pace faster than overall economic growth, which could put
downward pressure on fares.
Southwest fueled investor jitters about declining profit
margins in May when it unveiled plans to boost capacity by as
much as 8 percent this year from 2014, although it later revised
the expected increase to 7 percent. [ID: nL1N0YB20I]
But carriers have started taking flights off their fall
schedules and postponing aircraft deliveries in response to Wall
Street concerns that adding more flights and seats could erode
fares and margins.
Mergers, new fees imposed on passengers and caution about
adding capacity have boosted U.S. airline earnings after a
decade of bankruptcies following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
In the past year, tumbling oil prices have helped the carriers
post billion-dollar profits.
The probe focusing on whether the top U.S. carriers are
colluding domestically comes as some of the same airlines
complain that foreign rivals are competing unfairly on some
overseas routes.
U.S. carriers have asked the Obama administration to freeze
access to U.S. airports by three Gulf airlines for allegedly
receiving state subsidies. The Gulf airlines deny that they have
received subsidies in violation of trade agreements.
The U.S. airlines also have fought plans by low-cost
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA to expand its U.S. flights
under an Irish subsidiary, with claims that it will undermine
wages and working standards.
Consumer advocates and some lawmakers praised the Justice
department action focusing on domestic fares.
"This investigation must be tireless and timely to save
consumers from the onslaught of price increases in summer
fares," U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said in a statement.
The airlines and their defenders say ticket prices have
fallen in 2015 while capacity this summer has reached a
post-recession high.
"Our members compete vigorously every day, and the traveling
public has been the beneficiary," trade group Airlines for
America said in a statement Wednesday.
Separately, Connecticut's attorney general sent letters to
the four carriers last week asking whether they have coordinated
prices, citing recent statements at an industry conference held
last month in Miami.
