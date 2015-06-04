June 4 Delta Air Lines Inc on Thursday
said its operating profit margin this quarter could be lower
than it expected as the U.S. airline industry wrestles with
slightly weaker U.S. demand and with oil prices inching up.
The Atlanta-based carrier forecast an operating margin for
the second quarter of 15.5 percent to 16.5 percent, down from
prior guidance of 16 percent to 18 percent, according to
regulatory filings. It raised its fuel cost forecast by 5 cents
per gallon.
The margin revision may fuel debate on whether U.S. carriers
are adding plane seats and flights in excess of demand, forcing
them to lower airfare. In the first quarter, the U.S. economy
contracted at a 0.7 percent annual rate due to heavy snowfall, a
resurgent dollar and disruptions at West Coast ports, with
activity now rebounding modestly.
Delta on Tuesday lowered its passenger unit revenue guidance
for the second quarter as U.S. business travel booked close to
customers' trip dates yielded less money per mile than expected.
"We are seeing some of those similar headwinds," Jim
Compton, chief revenue officer of competitor United Continental
Holdings Inc, said during an investor conference
Thursday.
Delta's shares fell more than 1 percent while United's
tumbled more than 2 percent after Compton said United was
pricing competitively to maximize revenue in markets such as
Chicago, where American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest
Airlines Co have posted lower fares.
The drops follow a wider U.S. airline stock selloff last
month on concern that price wars are brewing in Dallas, Seattle
and other markets, with Southwest forecasting capacity growth
and competitors vowing to stand their ground.
Some investors now fear there now is less focus on capacity
discipline, which helped U.S. airlines post billion-dollar
profits in the past year and announce the largest stock buybacks
in their histories.
The airlines insist otherwise. Delta said it intends to keep
capacity flat in the fourth quarter, including a 3 percent
reduction in international service because the strong dollar has
weighed on foreign demand.
United's Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said Thursday
that increasing capacity by squeezing more rows of lightweight
seats onto aircraft - not by buying planes - diluted unit
revenue but was "earnings accretive."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)