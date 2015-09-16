(Amends spelling of name to Allsop in 21st paragraph)
* Airlines eye revenue from selling extra services
* Comparison sites widely used by consumers
* Critics say airlines obscuring price comparisons
By Victoria Bryan and Jeffrey Dastin
BERLIN/NEW YORK, Sept 16 Airlines are trying to
draw passengers away from low-price comparison sites and back to
their own home pages, seeking to boost profits by selling them
extra services such as additional legroom or access to airport
lounges.
Airlines across Europe and the United States are
experimenting with strategies to bring travellers back to their
own websites. These range from improving the booking process to
adding fees for tickets booked using third-party distributors,
which themselves charge airlines for their services.
Many airlines see customising travel packages with lounge
access, extra legroom or hotel stays and restaurant bookings as
the area where revenue has greatest scope to grow. That model
can conflict with comparison sites that market only base fares.
German carrier Lufthansa gets just 10 percent of
its revenues from such ancillary sales and wants to grow that by
an unspecified amount. Ryanair, which had led the way in
selling such add-ons, gets over 30 percent of its revenues from
ancillaries.
Third party sites offer airlines access to a wider audience
but for a fee and also at the expense of control of sales.
"Airlines are excited to get their product on to the
shelves," Scott Wilson, vice president of eCommerce and
merchandising for United Continental Holdings Inc told
Reuters.
"They just need to be displayed in the correct way."
"I can see a scenario in which United would not want to work
with parters that weren't helping advance our corporate
strategy," he added, although United aims to be "agnostic" about
where customers buy its services.
Ryanair is overhauling its website to offer its 100 million
annual passengers flight price comparisons, cheap hotel rooms
and location-based restaurant discounts.
CEO Michael O'Leary told Reuters last month that he wants
rival airlines to share their prices on the low-cost carrier's
website, although that idea has not yet been embraced by his
competitors.
"There is this level of trust whereby customers don't
believe that an airline will show them the best that (a rival)
has got," Gordon Wilson, CEO of distribution and technology
company Travelport Worldwide Ltd told Reuters.
TAILOR-MADE
The major airlines each spend hundreds of millions of
dollars annually to distribute their fares via global
distribution systems (GDS), provided by Amadeus IT Holding
, Sabre Corp and Travelport.
That allows fares to be easily compared by corporate travel
bookers and directly by consumers.
Aiming to recoup costs, Lufthansa has introduced a 16 euro
fee for bookings via GDS companies, a move which those
businesses and travel managers have criticised. Lufthansa says
its annual GDS costs are over 100 million euros ($113 million)
and that GDS costs are "several times higher" than other booking
channels.
"We have seen such big differences in cost via the various
sales channels and we've seen more and more demand from our
passengers for more personalised services," CEO Carsten Spohr
told Reuters in an interview.
These latest moves in the tug of war between airlines and
fare distributors have prompted some consumer advocates and
travel technology companies to warn that carriers are making it
tough for travellers to compare prices.
The U.S. Transportation Department is considering
introducing a rule to require airlines to disclose ancillary
fees at all points of sale.
Airlines say they are among the world's most transparent
industries when it comes to pricing, despite differences among
their products and charging for services such as baggage and
seat choice that complicate comparisons.
OLD HABITS
It won't be easy getting customers back to individual
airlines' websites though.
Nearly half of travellers who book online use an online
travel agent such as Expedia Inc or metasearch sites
like Priceline Group Inc's Kayak, or TripAdvisor Inc
, according to the Travel Technology Association, their
Washington-based trade group.
"No matter how seamless a website is, customers are used to
using aggregators... for house insurance, motor insurance,
mortgages, anything we start to look for, we price compare,"
said Marc Allsop, senior vice president and head of global
business development for loyalty analytics company Aimia
.
Illustrating the swift rise of the online travel firms,
Lufthansa had the same market capitalisation as Priceline back
in mid-2009, but since then Priceline's value has jumped to $63
billion, 10 times that of Lufthansa.
Carsten Schaeffer, head of central Europe and Nordics at
Sabre Travel Network, said it was difficult for airlines to
match the service offered by distributors.
"We connect to 400 airlines. We're a specialist. Is an
airline? I have my doubts," he said.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Editing by Keith Weir)