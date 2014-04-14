(Repeats item sent earlier with no changes to text)

April 14 Here are key groups providing onboard Internet service for passenger aircraft:

Gogo Inc, the dominant U.S. provider with systems on about 80 percent of Wifi-equipped U.S. planes. Works with satellite providers Intelsat SA, SES SA and Inmarsat PLC.

Row44, owned by Global Eagle Entertainment Inc, provides service to Southwest Airlines, among others. Works with satellite providers Hughes, a unit of EchoStar Corp , and Intelsat.

LiveTV, owned by Thales of France. Works with satellite providers ViaSat and Iridium Communications Inc.

Panasonic Avionics, a unit of Panasonic of Japan. Works with satellite provider Intelsat.

OnAir, a unit of SITA, based in Geneva and works with satellite provider Inmarsat. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)