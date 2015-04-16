(Corrects paragraph three of APRIL 15 story to show Panasonic
has 46 percent share of business won, not systems installed)
By Victoria Bryan
HAMBURG, April 15 Panasonic Avionics says it
will need to double the rate at which it installs Wi-Fi systems
on aircraft to catch up with skyrocketing demand from airlines
to keep passengers connected above the clouds.
Airlines are rushing to install Wi-Fi on board, seeing not
only an opportunity to meet demands from customers to be always
connected, but also to make the most of advertising contracts
from companies keen on access to this captive audience.
Panasonic Avionics, part of Panasonic Corp, says it
has won a 46 percent share of business for Wi-Fi systems since
2009, taking the lead over rivals such as OnAir, Gogo
and Global Eagle's Row44.
"We installed 488 systems on aircraft last year, but the
rate needs to double to 1,000 a year to catch up with demand,"
Neil James, executive director sales and marketing, told Reuters
at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg this week.
While Wi-Fi onboard has so far mainly been fitted to
long-haul fleets, airlines are now looking at it for shorter
flights, especially as people bring their own tablets on board.
James predicted 12,000 narrow body planes would be equipped
with the technology in the next 10 years.
He also said Panasonic would continue to look at
acquisitions to expand its avionics business. It on Tuesday
announced the purchase of software consultancy Tactel, which
designs apps and portals.
SEEKING SATELLITES
Suppliers used the Hamburg show to tout hardware to capture
the satellite signals that make Wi-Fi on board possible.
Global Eagle unveiled a prototype for a new antenna which
does not only spin and lift as it seeks the best satellite
reception but also tilts from side to side.
The antenna is aimed specifically at airlines flying close
to the equator, such as those in South America and the Middle
East, where other antennas can find it hard to pick up signals,
chief engineer Simon McLellan said.
Honeywell and Inmarsat meanwhile said they
were teaming up with Kymeta to test a new flat-panel design.
Kymeta's electromagnetic metamaterial technology means a beam
can be steered and locked to any satellite without having any
moving parts in the antenna.
Honeywell says having Wi-Fi-connected planes is not only
good for passengers but can help airlines save money by making
it easier to share weather and maintenance data to ensure planes
are taking the best routes and spending as little time on the
ground as possible.
(Editing by David Evans)