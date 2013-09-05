PARIS, Sept 5 French industrial gases maker Air Liquide is in talks to sell its Anios healthcare unit in a deal potentially worth about 350 million euros ($461.9 million), Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

The prospective buyer is AXA Private Equity, which was spun off from French insurer AXA this year, Les Echos said, citing sources close to the matter.

Air Liquide and AXA PE representatives were not available for comment.

Anios specialises in antiseptics and sells anti-bacterial handwash. It made 160 million euros in revenue in 2010. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Pascale Denis; Editing by David Goodman)