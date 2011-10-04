(Adds further details)

By Caroline Jacobs

PARIS Oct 4 Air Liquide has so far seen no impact from the worldwide economic slowdown, the head of the France-based industrial gases company said on Tuesday.

"At this stage we have not detected a significant drop in consumption among our clients," Chairman and Chief Excutive Benoit Potier told reporters on the sidelines of presentation on hydrogen-powered cars.

He declined to say whether Air Liquide would meet its financial goals for this year and the years ahead to 2015 as the company, which supplies oxygen for the steel sector, argon for welding, nitrogen for chip makers and hydrogen for refineries, will report results later this month.

"At this stage demand remains solid but of course here and there we see some adjustments" her said, citing volatility in the electronics sector.

Air Liquide said in August it was confident it could generate steady net profit growth this year, "assuming normal economic conditions". It also expected to increase sales by 8-10 percent a year on average in the period to 2015, outpacing the industrial gases market's estimated growth of 7 to 8 percent, and to invest 12 billion euros.

Air Liquide on Tuesday presented its strategy for the use of hydrogen in powering cars. So far, hydrogen is mainly used by refineries as a way to cut the sulfur content in fuels but demand is on the rise due to stricter environmental regulations.

Hydrogen sales totalled 1.4 billion euros for Air Liquide last year and those sales could increase substantially if car makers are able to put a significant number of electrical vehicles on the market, which it expects by 2015.

"We have ahead of us a market potentially more important than the market for industrial gases, which is why it's strategically important for us," Potier said.

If 10 percent of the cars on the road worldwide were to drive on electrical power generated by hydrogen fuel cells it would represent a market of 100 billion euros ($133 billion), he said.

The major carmakers, such as General Motors and Hyundai , have developed demonstration fleets with several hundred hydrogen prototypes. In hydrogen cars, dubbed zero-emission fuel vehicles, electricity is produced on board by a hydrogen-powered fuel cell. The only emission is water. ($1=0.753 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan and Greg Mahlich)