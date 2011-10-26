* Q3 sales up 4.9 pct at 3.6 bln euros, gas & services up 7.7 pct

* Confirms net profit to rise in 2011

* Says prudent for Q4

* Shares edge lower (Adds detail, analyst and exec comments, share price)

By Caroline Jacobs and James Regan

PARIS, Oct 26 Air Liquide SA still expects a steady rise in 2011 net profit even after third-quarter sales growth slowed from the first half and the French industrial gases maker noted customers were getting more cautious.

Revenue grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter to 3.6 billion euros ($5 billion) thanks to "very dynamic growth" in developing economies, Air Liquide said in a statement on Wednesday.

But the pace of growth slowed from the first half, partly due to a slowdown in demand from metal producers in western Europe and Canada, Air Liquide said. The industry's demand for oxygen had dropped following inventory adjustments.

"As we get into the fourth quarter the key words are prudence and anticipation," Pierre Dufour, Air Liquide's senior executive vice-president, told a conference call, referring to economic and financial uncertainty, particularly in Europe.

The company, which supplies oxygen for the steel sector, argon for welding, nitrogen for chip makers and hydrogen for refineries, said earlier this month that it had not seen any impact from the global economic slowdown so far.

"Key is going to be how prudent and cautionary our customers are going to be in adjusting their inventory, in adjusting their own business," Dufour said. "We just see a lot of customers being cautious."

Air Liquide expects its broad mix of activities to help as some customers hesitate. Areas like healthcare are less sensitive to the economic cycle than its industrial merchant business, whose clients include the car industry and craftsmen.

Growth should still come from its healthcare business or gases used in the photovoltaic industry. As for chemical customers, Dufour said they were "all pretty positive about the outlook in the near future -- they are not looking at huge growth but not looking at depressed business either".

Air Liquide shares fell 0.3 percent to 91.86 euros by 1215 GMT, while the broader chemical index was flat.

Some analysts said the quarterly sales, in line with market estimates, held up well but pointed to the beginning of a slowdown, particularly in Europe.

"Faced with an economic situation that will get worse and weigh on growth, we prefer to remain prudent," CM-CIC Securities analyst Ari Agopyan wrote in a research note, keeping a "hold" rating on the stock.

Air Liquide stuck to its investment plans, saying the 1.5 billion euros it had invested or planned to invest in projects like building plants in the first nine months of the year, would increase to more than 2 billion euros for the year as a whole.

Air Liquide has said it expects to grow sales by 8-10 percent a year on average in the period to 2015, outpacing the market.

It also hopes the number of cars using electric power generated by hydrogen fuel cells will soar, possibly enabling the market for hydrogen to overtake that for industrial gases for the group. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)