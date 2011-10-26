* Q3 sales up 4.9 pct at 3.6 bln euros, gas & services up
7.7 pct
* Confirms net profit to rise in 2011
* Says prudent for Q4
* Shares edge lower
(Adds detail, analyst and exec comments, share price)
By Caroline Jacobs and James Regan
PARIS, Oct 26 Air Liquide SA still
expects a steady rise in 2011 net profit even after
third-quarter sales growth slowed from the first half and the
French industrial gases maker noted customers were getting more
cautious.
Revenue grew 4.9 percent in the third quarter to 3.6 billion
euros ($5 billion) thanks to "very dynamic growth" in developing
economies, Air Liquide said in a statement on Wednesday.
But the pace of growth slowed from the first half, partly
due to a slowdown in demand from metal producers in western
Europe and Canada, Air Liquide said. The industry's demand for
oxygen had dropped following inventory adjustments.
"As we get into the fourth quarter the key words are
prudence and anticipation," Pierre Dufour, Air Liquide's senior
executive vice-president, told a conference call, referring to
economic and financial uncertainty, particularly in Europe.
The company, which supplies oxygen for the steel sector,
argon for welding, nitrogen for chip makers and hydrogen for
refineries, said earlier this month that it had not seen any
impact from the global economic slowdown so far.
"Key is going to be how prudent and cautionary our customers
are going to be in adjusting their inventory, in adjusting their
own business," Dufour said. "We just see a lot of customers
being cautious."
Air Liquide expects its broad mix of activities to help as
some customers hesitate. Areas like healthcare are less
sensitive to the economic cycle than its industrial merchant
business, whose clients include the car industry and craftsmen.
Growth should still come from its healthcare business or
gases used in the photovoltaic industry. As for chemical
customers, Dufour said they were "all pretty positive about the
outlook in the near future -- they are not looking at huge
growth but not looking at depressed business either".
Air Liquide shares fell 0.3 percent to 91.86 euros by 1215
GMT, while the broader chemical index was flat.
Some analysts said the quarterly sales, in line with market
estimates, held up well but pointed to the beginning of a
slowdown, particularly in Europe.
"Faced with an economic situation that will get worse and
weigh on growth, we prefer to remain prudent," CM-CIC Securities
analyst Ari Agopyan wrote in a research note, keeping a "hold"
rating on the stock.
Air Liquide stuck to its investment plans, saying the 1.5
billion euros it had invested or planned to invest in projects
like building plants in the first nine months of the year, would
increase to more than 2 billion euros for the year as a whole.
Air Liquide has said it expects to grow sales by 8-10
percent a year on average in the period to 2015, outpacing the
market.
It also hopes the number of cars using electric power
generated by hydrogen fuel cells will soar, possibly enabling
the market for hydrogen to overtake that for industrial gases
for the group.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Editing by Erica Billingham and Helen Massy-Beresford)