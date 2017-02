PARIS Oct 26 Air Liquide said it was confident it would generate steady net profit growth this year after rising demand at its gas and services division helped it post a 4.9 percent rise in third-quarter sales.

Quarterly revenue reached 3.6 billion euros ($5 billion) against 3.43 billion a year earlier, the French industrial gases company said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Erica Billingham)