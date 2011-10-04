PARIS Oct 4 Air Liquide has not yet
felt the impact of the worldwide economic slowdown, the head of
the French industrial gases company said on Tuesday.
"At this stage we have not detected a significant drop in
consumption among our clients," Chairman and Chief Executive
Benoit Potier told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation
featuring cars powered by hydrogen.
He declined to say whether the company would keep its
financial goals for this year and for the years through 2015 as
Air Liquide will report results later this month.
"At this stage, demand remains solid but of course here and
there we see some adjustments," he said, citing volatility in
the electronics sector.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by James Regan)