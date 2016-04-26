PARIS, April 26 French industrial gases company
Air Liquide said on Tuesday that it might complete the
acquisition of U.S. peer Airgas Inc faster than expected
and narrowed the size of a planned capital increase to refinance
the deal.
The "acquisition timing might shorten, with possible
completion by late" second quarter, Air Liquide said. It had
previously predicted closing in the second or third quarters.
Air Liquide added that it now envisaged a capital increase
of between 3 billion and 3.5 billion euros as part of the
refinancing of the $13.4 billion deal, versus 3 billion to 4
billion previously.
The company added that first-quarter sales fell 3.1 percent
to 3.872 billion euros ($4.36 billion) and forecast another year
of net profit growth.
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
