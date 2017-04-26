PARIS, April 26 French industrial gases company
Air Liquide reported that first-quarter revenues rose
38.5 percent from a year ago, as its 2016 takeover of Airgas
boosted sales, and the company was confident of more profit
growth in 2017.
Air Liquide, whose main rivals Linde and Praxair
are planning to merge, said sales rose to 5.18 billion
euros ($5.7 billion), lifted by the contribution from Airgas
which Air Liquide bought for around $13 billion last year.
Air Liquide said it was confident of delivering net profit
growth for 2017 and was on track in terms of implementing the
company's 2016-2020 strategy programme.
($1 = 0.9138 euros)
