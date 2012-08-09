PORT LOUIS Aug 9 Air Mauritius reported a quarterly pretax loss of 10.1 million euros ($12.5 million), hit by high fuel prices and a weak euro, and said those factors would continue to weigh on it going forward.

Its loss per share for the April-June period - its first quarter - fell to 0.10 euro from 0.11 euro, the airline said on Thursday. It made an 11.6 million euro loss in the 2011 period.

Without the weakening of the euro against the dollar, the loss would have been 2.4 million euros, chief executive Andre Viljoen said.

While Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, the fragile economic situation in Europe has hit the airline and the island's tourism industry hard.

Air Mauritius stock closed down 0.9 percent at 10.30 rupees. ($1 = 0.8093 euro) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)