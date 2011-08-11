Boeing wins Singapore Airline order for wide-body planes - source
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
PORT LOUIS Aug 11 Air Mauritius on Thursday posted a pretax loss for its first quarter of 11.1 million euros versus a loss of 11.3 million euros loss a year earlier, and blamed low season and high fuel prices.
The airline said the number of passengers ticked up by 3.1 percent to a new record of 272,359, while cargo traffic grew by 0.5 percent to 7,972 tonnes in the quarter to the end of June, but higher costs of fuel eroded the company's earnings.
Loss per share was unchanged at 0.11 euros, the airline said.
The airline warned that the highly volatile fuel prices could affect its full-year earnings.
Mauritius is a popular holiday destination, but the fragile European economic situation and the weak euro has hit the airline and the island's tourism industry hard. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by James Macharia and Hans-Juergen Peters)
Feb 9 British packaging company RPC Group Plc said on Thursday it would acquire Letica Group, a U.S.-based maker of plastic packaging and food service products, for up to 511 million pounds ($640 million) to expand outside Europe.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia views Romania as a NATO outpost and as a threat due to it hosting elements of a U.S. anti-missile shield, the Interfax news agency reported on Thursday, citing a Russian foreign ministry official.