Nov 19 Airmedia Group Inc : * Announces unaudited third quarter 2013 financial results * Q3 revenue fell 5.6 percent to $69 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue $76 million to $79 million * Sees Q4 2013 revenue down 4.4 to 8 percent * Q3 net loss per ads $0.06