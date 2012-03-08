* Air Mediterranee to transfer 5 planes to Greek unit
* 85 flight crew in layoff scheme despite union appeals
By Alice Cannet
PARIS, March 8 French charter airline Air
Mediterranee in the next few weeks will move part of its
operations to Greece to cut costs, creating jobs in the
debt-stricken country while leaving around 85 workers in France
out of work.
The move, first announced in December, is both a reminder of
the high costs that French companies face and a glimmer of hope
for Greece, which could benefit from investment thanks to its
lower labour expenses.
"Many employers are watching what will happen and the
government's reaction to the relocation of air transportation
companies," Fatiha Aggoune-Schneider, the head of France's cabin
crew and pilots union, told Reuters.
"Today it is Air Mediterranee, but who will it be tomorrow?"
she added.
French industry, whose contribution to the country's wealth
creation has gradually shrunk, faces tough competition from
global technological progress and cheaper production and labour
costs in Southern and Eastern Europe and emerging countries.
Outsourcing issues have taken centre-stage in the country's
political debate as President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is seeking
re-election in May, has tried to engineer rescues for a handful
of doomed factories from steel to lingerie.
High taxes for state pensions, health and unemployment
benefits are impeding the country's competitiveness, he warned,
calling on the French to work more.
France's loss could be Greece's gain.
For Nicholas Magginas, an economist at the National Bank of
Greece, Air Mediterranee's move could be the start of a trend.
"Greece potentially could be a target, especially for those
kinds of companies connected with the transportation sector,
because it is a large tourism market, and if the environment
stabilises and the macro-economic conditions improve, the
attractiveness of Greece as a destination would increase," he
said.
At the Franco-Greek chamber of commerce in Athens, President
Christophe Hadzopoulos said efforts to increase Greece's
competitiveness are paying off and investment is picking up
again.
Yet Greece needs to regain political and social stability to
encourage foreign investment and restart important projects,
notably in the construction field, he said.
"There are big efforts from our European partners and the
Greek government to reduce salaries in order to increase
competitiveness," he said.
"Outsourcing to Greece could start becoming a trend, but it
is not yet one. For now, there is no upturn in the economy."
LONGER HOURS
Air Mediterranee, a charter carrier based near Toulouse
which flies to destinations including Egypt and Turkey, set up a
redundancy scheme for 85 flight staff including cabin crew and
pilots last November after failing to come to an agreement with
unions on a productivity increase, its chief executive said.
Its Greek staff numbers about 100 and is rapidly growing.
"We are fighting against foreign airlines based in France,
which have employment costs way inferior to ours," Antoine
Ferretti told Reuters.
"What I see is that French flight staff do not work to the
maximum of what the French law allows," Ferretti said, adding
that unions had ignored the "extreme turmoil" faced by the
sector.
The redundancy scheme was approved by the French Labour
Ministry and the company's workers committee, allowing the
company to move forward with its plans despite union calls for a
strike and an appeal to the government in an open letter.
Now the airline plans to hire new flight staff under Greek
contracts while it transfers five of Air Mediterranee's
10-jetliner fleet to its Greek unit, Hermes Airlines, created in
June last year and which until today operated a single plane,
Ferretti said.
"I could have kept more planes in France, but for that it
would have been necessary for my staff to work more, within the
legal framework," said Ferretti who operates mostly Airbus
single-aisle passenger jets.
In April, Hermes Airlines will start flights to France,
Israel and Italy from Heraklion and Rhodes.
The SNPNC-FO union said Air Mediterranee was trying to
exempt itself from health and pension social charges owed by
French companies, adding that some 30 staff were offered jobs in
Athens for a salary of 900 euros ($1,200) per month, 30 percent
below what they make today.
Ferretti denies having offered jobs in Greece to any of the
85 staff, let alone with a pay cut. Ferretti said the pay of
Greek employees was in line with Greece as a whole.
"It is true that salaries in our Greek unit are lower than
French salaries, but they are based in Greece," Ferretti said.
"We have not offered anyone a pay cut in our Greek unit."
"The French market is contracting. Remaining purely French
in this context is very dangerous," Ferretti added.
($1 = 0.7622 euros)
(Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by Christian Plumb and Jane
Baird)