SINGAPORE Oct 12 The CEO of Air New Zealand said on Wednesday that further delays are possible in the delivery of Boeing 787 Dreamliners it has ordered and the carrier is negotiating with Boeing to be compensated.

"We would not be surprised to see further delays, but we have not yet been advised formally if there are any further delays," the company's chief executive, Rob Fyfe, told Reuters in an interview.

The carrier is expected to receive its first Dreamliner by the end of 2013, a three-year delay from its original schedule. It has ordered eight of the carbon-composite aircraft.

Fyfe reiterated that Air New Zealand is expected to post better results in the current financial year ending June 2012, boosted by NZ$30 million ($23.38 million) in additional revenue arising from the World Cup rugby championship.

