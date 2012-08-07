WELLINGTON Aug 7 Air New Zealand said
on Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of Beech 1900D aircraft
after hairline cracks were found in the tail area of an aircraft
during routine maintenance inspection.
"Aircraft engineers are currently inspecting the Beech 1900D
fleet of 18 aircraft, which are operated by Eagle Air," the
airline said in a statement.
"Inspections have already been completed on four aircraft,
three have been found to be affected."
Air New Zealand said the Beech 1900D aircraft have been in
service with Eagle Air since October 2001 and have an average
age of 10.5 years. The 19-seat aircraft operate to 20
destinations around New Zealand.
Eagle Air is a unit of Air New Zealand.
