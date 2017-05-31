Immigration cap will damage Britain's economy, Tesco boss says
LONDON, June 22 The chairman of Britain's biggest private sector employer, Tesco, has warned that a cap on immigration will have a "materially detrimental effect on the UK economy."
WELLINGTON, June 1 Air New Zealand on Thursday upwardly revised its outlook for 2017, saying it expected earnings before tax to exceed NZ$525 million ($371.81 million).
The airline had said in reporting its half-year results in February that it forecast full-year earnings of NZ$475 million to NZ$525 million.
If the forecast results are met, they would be the airline's second-highest ever after it posted record earnings before tax of NZ$663 million in full-year 2016 thanks to a booming New Zealand economy and record tourism levels.
($1 = 1.4120 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON, June 22 The chairman of Britain's biggest private sector employer, Tesco, has warned that a cap on immigration will have a "materially detrimental effect on the UK economy."
TORONTO, June 22 Sears Canada Inc said on Thursday that it had filed for court protection against creditors as the retailer controlled by billionaire Eddie Lampert pursues a plan to restructure its operations.
* Ankara also sending 25 soldiers, armoured vehicles (Adds military statement)