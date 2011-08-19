(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 - Air New Zealand Limited is considering making an offer to the public in New Zealand of unsecured, unsubordinated fixed rate bonds with a maturity date of 15 November 2016.

The size of the offer being considered is up to $150 million and the funds raised from the offer will be used for the general business purposes of the Air New Zealand Group.

The interest rate would be determined by Air New Zealand Limited in consultation with the Joint Lead Managers (First NZ Capital Securities Limited and Craigs Investment Partners Limited) and announced on or before the opening date of the offer, which is expected to be 5 September 2011.

No money is currently being sought and no applications for bonds will be accepted or money received unless the subscriber has received a copy of the simplified disclosure prospectus.