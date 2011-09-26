WELLINGTON, Sept 27 National carrier Air New Zealand Ltd has increased its stake in Virgin Australia to boost its reach and earnings but reaffirmed it does not plan a takeover, the airline said on Tuesday.

Air NZ said it would raise its stake by up to 5 percent to a maximum 19.99 percent, although it would ensure that it did not breach the 49 percent foreign ownership cap.

"Our increased investment in Virgin Australia continues Air New Zealand's strategy to develop scale and reach in this region," said Air NZ chief executive Rob Fyfe.

Air NZ, around 75 percent owned by the New Zealand government, took its original stake in Virgin Australia in January following approval of a commercial alliance.

The two airlines code share flights between the two countries, and co-operate on scheduling and support services.

The two airlines pursued the alliance to compete more effectively against Australia's dominant carrier Qantas and its budget offshoot, Jetstar.

Air NZ, which last traded up 0.9 percent at NZ$1.09, said it took advantage of weakness in Virgin's share price to raise its stake, paying A$0.297 a share, a 5.7 percent discount to Virgin's closing price on Monday.

(Gyles Beckford)