* Air NZ to spend up to $270 mln on new planes
* Expanding ATR fleet to improve services, demand
* Confirms compensation from Boeing on Dreamliner delays
(Recasts, new headline, adds quotes, detail on Boeing)
WELLINGTON, Oct 19 Air New Zealand has
been compensated for delays in receiving its Boeing 787
Dreamliner planes and is in talks for more, while it will also
spend up to $270 million to upgrade its domestic fleet, the
airline said on Wednesday.
Chief Executive Rob Fyfe told a media briefing on the
domestic fleet expansion that Boeing has made offers to
Air NZ over the delays in delivery of the Dreamliner.
"We have received compensation, the package is confidential,
there's a further round of compensation negotiations currently
underway for the more recent delays," he said in reply to a
question.
He said the Dreamliner, originally expected in service in
2010, remained the right aircraft for Air NZ's long haul
international flights.
On Tuesday the airline confirmed that it was pressing on
with acquiring the light-weight and fuel-efficient Dreamliners
despite production delays which have seen its arrival delayed
until 2014.
The national carrier said it will buy seven new ATR72-600
planes from France's Aerospatiale with options on
another five for use on secondary domestic routes.
Fyfe said the domestic fleet upgrade was designed to improve
services and bolster demand, with the new planes starting to
arrive from late next year.
"This order potentially doubles the size of Air New
Zealand's ATR fleet and will put a further two million seats
into the New Zealand regional market annually," he said.
The carrier, which has a near monopoly on most domestic
routes, currently uses ATR72-500 turboprop, Bombardier Q300, and
Beechcraft 1900D planes on regional services.
It uses Boeing 737-300 and Airbus 320 aircraft on flights
between the main centres, where it competes with Qantas
budget offshoot JetStar.
Shares in Air NZ, nearly three-quarters owned by the New
Zealand government, last traded up 1 percent at NZ$1.06.
($1=NZ$1.26)
(Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)