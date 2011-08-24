(Adds detail, quotes, background)
* Airline fares well despite disasters, fuel prices
* Sees Rugby World Cup, market recovery boosting growth
WELLINGTON, Aug 25 National carrier Air New
Zealand Ltd reported a second half loss on Thursday
because of disasters and high fuel prices, but said it was
looking to bounce back in the coming year.
The airline has fared better than many of its competitors
during tough times, but its second half earnings fell into the
red through sky high fuel prices and the impact of the
earthquakes in Christchurch and Japan.
"In the absence of further deterioration in global economic
conditions and an escalation in fuel prices we expect a better
financial performance in the 2012 financial year," the company
said in a statement.
Net profit of NZ$81 million ($66.9 million) for the year
ended June 30, compared with NZ$82 million last year. Normalised
profit, which excludes movements in fuel hedges, was NZ$75
million compared with NZ$90 million last year.
A survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
a profit of around NZ$74.5 million.
It said it had lost NZ$37 million in the second half of the
year, which knocked a NZ$70 million hole in earnings, and dented
the first half's NZ$112 million profit.
"These natural disasters and sustained high fuel prices
dramatically altered what was shaping up to be a very positive
full year result," chairman John Palmer said in a statement.
The company declared a final dividend of 2.5 cents per
share, compared with 4 cents a share last year.
Air New Zealand shares, around 73 percent owned by the
government, closed on Wednesday at NZ$1.11. So far this year the
company has fallen nearly 10 percent against a flat showing for
the benchmark NZX-50 index
The airline said it had gained market share and increased
load factors on the highly competitive routes between New
Zealand and Australia, while it continues to dominate the
domestic market.
However, long haul international travel was difficult and a
loss maker.
"This has seen long haul routes in our network lose more
than NZ$1 million a week in the first six months of this
calendar year," said chief executive Rob Fyfe, adding the
carrier would look at routes and aircraft being used to cut
costs.
The carrier has taken a 15 percent stake in Australian
carrier Virgin Australia , with whom it has a commercial
alliance, to combat aggressive competition from Australian
carrier Qantas and its low cost offshoot Jetstar on
routes between the two countries.
It has also set up code sharing deals with Virgin Atlantic
and Etihad.
The New Zealand government has indicated that if it is
re-elected at this year's election it plans to sell down its
stake in the airline, but will retain majority control.
($1=NZ$1.21)
(Gyles Beckford)