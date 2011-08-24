WELLINGTON Aug 25 National carrier Air New
Zealand Ltd reported a lower profit on Thursday, as
natural disasters in key markets and high fuel prices crimped
earnings.
The airline posted a net profit of NZ$81 million ($66.9
million) for the year ended June 30, compared with NZ$82 million
last year.
Normalised profit before tax was NZ$75 million compared with
NZ$90 million last year. It said it had recorded a NZ$37 million
loss in the second half of the year.
A survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
a profit of around NZ$74.5 million.
Last month the airline's chief financial officer reaffirmed
March guidance that it expected to lose money in the second half
of the year because of high fuel prices and the impact of the
earthquakes in Christchurch and Japan. Normalised full year
earnings were likely to be below NZ$100 million.
It said it expected better earnings and results in the
coming year as long as the world economy holds up and fuel
prices do not rise further.
The company declared a final dividend of 2.5 cents per
share, compared with 4 cents a share last year.
Air New Zealand shares, around 73 percent owned by the
government, closed on Wednesday at NZ$1.11. So far this year the
company has fallen nearly 10 percent against a flat showing for
the benchmark NZX-50 index
The carrier has taken a 15 percent stake in Australian
carrier Virgin Australia , with whom it has a commercial
alliance, to combat aggressive competition from Australian
carrier Qantas and its low cost offshoot Jetstar on
routes between the two countries.
It has also set up code sharing deals with Virgin Atlantic
and Etihad.
The New Zealand government has indicated that if it is
re-elected at this year's election it plans to sell down its
stake in the airline, but will retain majority control.
($1=NZ$1.21)
(Gyles Beckford)