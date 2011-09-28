WELLINGTON, Sept 28 National carrier Air New Zealand Ltd reiterated on Wednesday that it expected better results in the coming year if the world economy holds up.

"We have a strong foundation and competitive position to build on and expect an improved result for the 2012 financial year, contingent on fuel price levels and global economic conditions," the company's chairman John Palmer told the annual shareholder meeting.

The airline posted a lower profit for the year ended June, as natural disasters in key markets and high fuel prices crimped earnings.

Shares in Air NZ, around 75 percent owned by the New Zealand government, were steady at NZ$1.08.

(Gyles Beckford)