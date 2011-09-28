WELLINGTON, Sept 28 National carrier Air New
Zealand Ltd reiterated on Wednesday that it expected
better results in the coming year if the world economy holds up.
"We have a strong foundation and competitive position to
build on and expect an improved result for the 2012 financial
year, contingent on fuel price levels and global economic
conditions," the company's chairman John Palmer told the annual
shareholder meeting.
The airline posted a lower profit for the year ended June,
as natural disasters in key markets and high fuel prices crimped
earnings.
Shares in Air NZ, around 75 percent owned by the New Zealand
government, were steady at NZ$1.08.
(Gyles Beckford)