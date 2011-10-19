WELLINGTON Oct 19 New Zealand's national
carrier is planning to buy up to 12 planes at a cost of up to
$270 million for its domestic fleet, the airline said on
Wednesday.
Air NZ Ltd said it will buy seven new ATR72-600
planes from France's Aerospatiale with options on
another five to upgrade its fleet used on short haul domestic
routes.
The carrier, which has a near monopoly on most secondary
domestic routes, currently uses ATR72-500 turboprop, Bombardier
Q300, and Beechcraft 1900D planes on regional services.
It uses Boeing 737-300 and Airbus 320 aircraft on flights
between the main centres, where it competes with Qantas
budget offshoot JetStar.
Shares in Air NZ, nearly three-quarters owned by the New
Zealand government, last traded up 1 percent at NZ$1.06.
On Tuesday the airline confirmed that it was pressing on
with acquiring the Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, despite
production delays which have seen its arrival delayed until
2014. See
($1=NZ$1.26)
(Gyles Beckford)