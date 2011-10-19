WELLINGTON Oct 19 New Zealand's national carrier is planning to buy up to 12 planes at a cost of up to $270 million for its domestic fleet, the airline said on Wednesday.

Air NZ Ltd said it will buy seven new ATR72-600 planes from France's Aerospatiale with options on another five to upgrade its fleet used on short haul domestic routes.

The carrier, which has a near monopoly on most secondary domestic routes, currently uses ATR72-500 turboprop, Bombardier Q300, and Beechcraft 1900D planes on regional services.

It uses Boeing 737-300 and Airbus 320 aircraft on flights between the main centres, where it competes with Qantas budget offshoot JetStar.

Shares in Air NZ, nearly three-quarters owned by the New Zealand government, last traded up 1 percent at NZ$1.06.

On Tuesday the airline confirmed that it was pressing on with acquiring the Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, despite production delays which have seen its arrival delayed until 2014. See

($1=NZ$1.26)

(Gyles Beckford)