WELLINGTON, Sept 2 - Air New Zealand Limited announces the
Interest Rate on its unsecured, unsubordinated fixed rate Bonds
is 6.9% per annum following a bookbuild process completed
earlier today.
The amount of the issue is $150 million and has been fully
allocated on a firm allocations basis to primary market
participants and institutional investors. As a result the offer
will not have a public pool, however, a small priority pool of
$4 million is available for New Zealand resident Air New Zealand
Limited shareholders and New Zealand resident employees of the
Air New Zealand Group.
The Bond offer opens on Monday, 5 September and will close
on Friday, 23 September, with the Priority Pool closing one week
earlier on Friday, 16 September.
First NZ Capital Securities Limited is acting as Arranger
and Joint Lead Manager of the offer, Craigs Investment Partners
Limited as Joint Lead Manager and ANZ, Bank of New Zealand and
Forsyth Barr Limited as Co-Managers.
Application has been made to NZX for permission to list the
Bonds on the NZDX and all the requirements of NZX relating
thereto that can be complied with on or before the distribution
of this advertisement have been duly complied with. However, NZX
accepts no responsibility for any statement in this
advertisement. NZDX is a registered market operated by NZX which
is a registered exchange.
Investors seeking an allocation of Bonds and wanting to
obtain a Prospectus for this offer should contact any NZX firm
or other financial advisor. Applications must be made on the
Application Form included in the Prospectus or, if investors are
subscribing for bonds through the priority pool on a Priority
Pool Application Form obtained from the Registrar.
(Gyles Beckford)