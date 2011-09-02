(The following statement was issued by the company)

WELLINGTON, Sept 2 - Air New Zealand Limited announces the Interest Rate on its unsecured, unsubordinated fixed rate Bonds is 6.9% per annum following a bookbuild process completed earlier today.

The amount of the issue is $150 million and has been fully allocated on a firm allocations basis to primary market participants and institutional investors. As a result the offer will not have a public pool, however, a small priority pool of $4 million is available for New Zealand resident Air New Zealand Limited shareholders and New Zealand resident employees of the Air New Zealand Group.

The Bond offer opens on Monday, 5 September and will close on Friday, 23 September, with the Priority Pool closing one week earlier on Friday, 16 September.

First NZ Capital Securities Limited is acting as Arranger and Joint Lead Manager of the offer, Craigs Investment Partners Limited as Joint Lead Manager and ANZ, Bank of New Zealand and Forsyth Barr Limited as Co-Managers.

Application has been made to NZX for permission to list the Bonds on the NZDX and all the requirements of NZX relating thereto that can be complied with on or before the distribution of this advertisement have been duly complied with. However, NZX accepts no responsibility for any statement in this advertisement. NZDX is a registered market operated by NZX which is a registered exchange.

Investors seeking an allocation of Bonds and wanting to obtain a Prospectus for this offer should contact any NZX firm or other financial advisor. Applications must be made on the Application Form included in the Prospectus or, if investors are subscribing for bonds through the priority pool on a Priority Pool Application Form obtained from the Registrar.

(Gyles Beckford)