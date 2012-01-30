WELLINGTON Jan 31 Air New Zealand
said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Rob Fyfe has
confirmed that this will be his last year at the helm of the
national carrier.
Fyfe's decision to leave coincides with the end of his term
as chairman of Star Alliance and will also see him complete four
years as a board member of the International Air Transport
Association, Air NZ said in a statement.
"We would expect significant international interest in the
role and believe there are some very strong candidates from
within Air New Zealand's existing executive management team, the
airline said.
"There is no fixed time for when the decision will
be made on the appointment of Air New Zealand's next Chief
Executive Officer but a normal period would be roughly six
months."
