WELLINGTON Feb 24 National carrier Air
New Zealand Ltd's reported a fall in first half profits
as fuel prices pushed higher, and said it would be challenging
to achieve the same full-year profits as in 2010/11.
The largely state-owned airline said on Friday, net profit
for the six months ended Dec. 31 was NZ$38 million ($31.7
million) compared with NZ$98 million a year ago.
The company declared a dividend of 2 cents a share from 3
cents last year.
It said volatile fuel prices were a significant risk to its
full-year results, adding that it had been unable to pass higher
fuel costs to its passengers.
Shares in the company, around three-quarters owned by the
New Zealand government, closed on Thursday at NZ$0.89.
The stock has fallen around 2 percent so far this year,
compared with 1.6 percent rise in the benchmark NZSX-50 index
.
Last month the airline said chief executive Rob Fyfe will
step down before the end of the year.
Air New Zealand has a near 20 percent stake in Australian
carrier Virgin Blue with whom it also operates a
commercial alliance on routes between the two countries to
combat aggressive competition from Australian carrier Qantas and
its low cost offshoot Jetstar.
($1 = 1.20 New Zealand dollars)
