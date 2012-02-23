WELLINGTON Feb 24 National carrier Air New Zealand Ltd's reported a fall in first half profits as fuel prices pushed higher, and said it would be challenging to achieve the same full-year profits as in 2010/11.

The largely state-owned airline said on Friday, net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 was NZ$38 million ($31.7 million) compared with NZ$98 million a year ago.

The company declared a dividend of 2 cents a share from 3 cents last year.

It said volatile fuel prices were a significant risk to its full-year results, adding that it had been unable to pass higher fuel costs to its passengers.

Shares in the company, around three-quarters owned by the New Zealand government, closed on Thursday at NZ$0.89.

The stock has fallen around 2 percent so far this year, compared with 1.6 percent rise in the benchmark NZSX-50 index .

Last month the airline said chief executive Rob Fyfe will step down before the end of the year.

Air New Zealand has a near 20 percent stake in Australian carrier Virgin Blue with whom it also operates a commercial alliance on routes between the two countries to combat aggressive competition from Australian carrier Qantas and its low cost offshoot Jetstar. ($1 = 1.20 New Zealand dollars) (Gyles Beckford)