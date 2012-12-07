LONDON Dec 7 Air Partner PLC : * Private jet and commercial jet broking divisions are performing in line with

the comparative period * Seen strong performance in the US market, partly as a result of business

related to the US elections * US strength has offset weaker trading in continental Europe * Cautious in its assessment of prospects for the current year given the

continued economic uncertainty * Trading broadly in line with board's expectations, remains debt free, with

net cash of over £10 million