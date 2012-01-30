* Sees profit for H1 and FY below its view

* Overcapacity leads to stiff competition

* Shares down 19 pct

Jan 30 British charter plane broker Air Partner Plc forecast profit for the first half as well as the full year to be below its expectation as overcapacity has led to stiff competition in the commercial jet broking industry.

Shares of the company, which have lost about a third of their value in the last six months, were trading down 18 percent at 250 pence at 0806 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

In December, the company had cautioned on lower revenues in its largest division -- commercial jet broking.

"Lower trading revenues, principally in the Commercial Jet broking division, mean that underlying Group profit before tax for the six months ended Jan. 31 will not meet the board's initial expectations," Air Partner said in a statement.

The company expects overhead costs to be below its estimates but higher than last year, on planned investments in recruiting and training.

Air Partner, which last year launched an iPhone app for private jet availability, had said a number of airline operators and travel companies were reporting financial difficulties. (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)