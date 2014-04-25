(Updates with search finding no bomb)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 Bomb technicians and dogs found nothing dangerous in a search of a Norwegian Air plane that been diverted to the Swedish city of Gothenburg after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on board, Swedish police said on its website.

The 94 passengers on the aircraft, a Boeing 737 that had been en route to Oslo from Copenhagen, would continue with another plane and the person who made the threat was arrested, the police said on its website.

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)