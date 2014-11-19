DUBAI Nov 19 Gulf-based airlines have closed
financing agreements for a total of 16 Boeing and Airbus
aircraft, according to statements from the carriers and
banks involved.
The region's airlines are securing funds as they take
delivery of what Boeing has forecast to be a need for 2,610
aircraft by 2033, valued at $550 billion.
Dubai's Emirates airline has signed a 1.1 billion
dirham ($299.5 million) financing deal with a group of banks for
the purchase of two Boeing planes.
First Gulf Bank, the third-largest lender by assets
in the United Arab Emirates, led the club finance lease package
on behalf of Emirates for the two 777-300ER aircraft, the bank
said in a statement.
Separately, Dubai Islamic Bank and Air Arabia
said they had signed a $230 million Islamic financing
deal to cover the purchase of six new Airbus A320
aircraft in 2015 by the budget airline.
The Ijara-structured facility will pay for the delivery of a
new aircraft every two months from January. The Sharjah-based
low cost carrier had received 29 of the 44 A320s it ordered from
Airbus in 2007, the joint statement said.
Ijara is a leasing arrangement commonly used to structure
Islamic financing facilities.
The deals follow Qatar Airways closing a sale and operating
leaseback transaction with Standard Chartered for three
777-300ER and five 787-8 aircraft. It was the first sale and
leaseback transaction entered into by the Qatari flag carrier,
according to local press reports on Tuesday.
Emirates and Qatar are among the fastest-growing airlines in
the world. In July, Emirates finalised a $56 billion to buy 150
777X jets, while Qatar ordered 50 of the aircraft.
($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)