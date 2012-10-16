UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Oct 16 Edinburgh airport said jet fuel supplies were being rationed on Tuesday because of a glitch discovered last week at a Scottish refinery owned by Ineos , forcing the refiner to halt deliveries.
"There has been a shortage of aircraft fuel across Scottish airports caused by quality issues at Petroineos' Grangemouth refinery which has meant we have had to ration our supplies" an Edinburgh airport said in a statement, adding flights had not been disrupted.
Ineos said the glitch affecting the production of jet fuel had been resolved and deliveries to Scottish airports had restarted.
PetroIneos Trading is a joint venture between Petrochina and Ineos to supply crude to Ineos refineries in France and Scotland and market their fuel.
